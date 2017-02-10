South Texas Mosque Fire Ruled Arson
A fire that destroyed a South Texas mosque has been ruled arson, but there's no evidence of a hate crime at this time, federal investigators said. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in Houston did not reveal the nature of the evidence that led to the arson conclusion related to the Jan. 28 fire at the Victoria Islamic Center.
