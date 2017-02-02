South Texas man sentenced for role in human smuggling ring
A South Texas man has been sentenced to nearly 20 years in prison for smuggling people into the country and then holding them against their will until they paid additional money for their release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley Morning Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tejano star Lopez gets 20 years (Nov '06)
|3 hr
|Dora2222
|114
|'Beautiful Wall' a Tough Task Patchy border bar...
|4 hr
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|83
|Republicans block Dem effort to get Trump's tax...
|20 hr
|Canadians Deported
|1
|U.S. House tax committee will not seek Trump ta...
|Thu
|questioner
|5
|Two at large in North Texas drug-ring bust (Mar '07)
|Thu
|el chapo EFUNE
|54
|Tornado spotted outside Houston
|Thu
|ClaimPhartss
|2
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|Thu
|carmino seranni
|63,268
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC