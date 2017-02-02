South Texas man sentenced for role in...

South Texas man sentenced for role in human smuggling ring

12 hrs ago Read more: Valley Morning Star

A South Texas man has been sentenced to nearly 20 years in prison for smuggling people into the country and then holding them against their will until they paid additional money for their release.

