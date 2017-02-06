Some Texas suburbs shift from Republican territory to Democratsa best hope
During the 1980s and 1990s, Texas Republicans made gains in the well-to-do suburbs of Fort Worth, Dallas and Houston, building the foundations of a statewide dynasty that continues today. But Texas' swing toward Hillary Clinton and the Democrats in 2016 was centered in longtime GOP suburban strongholds like Coppell and Garland, not the urban core.
