Solutions: What Texas can do to help child sex-trafficking victims
Over the past week, we've exposed how Texas leaders who crusade against sex trafficking have done almost nothing to help child trafficking victims. We asked those closest to the issue how they would begin addressing the problem.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Texas Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|6 hr
|Rshermr
|63,271
|Gov. Abbott promotes his agenda in El Paso
|8 hr
|New sheriff in town
|1
|Texas backs down from effort to block Syrian re... (Dec '15)
|12 hr
|me myself and I
|2
|'Beautiful Wall' a Tough Task Patchy border bar...
|23 hr
|Trump won grow up
|84
|Psychoanalyzing the President
|23 hr
|Mikey
|17
|Tejano star Lopez gets 20 years (Nov '06)
|Feb 17
|Dora2222
|114
|Republicans block Dem effort to get Trump's tax...
|Feb 17
|Canadians Deported
|1
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC