Ryan Gosling's trainer for La La Land...

Ryan Gosling's trainer for La La Land reveals her top tips

Next Story Prev Story
12 min ago Read more: Daily Mail

Welcome to your new world, girls: Madonna unveils the new twin daughters she adopted from poverty-stricken Malawi and immediately whisks them away to their new lives on a private jet He has the right to defend his family: Sean Spicer backs the president after Trump tweets that Ivanka was treated 'very unfairly' by Nordstrom Trump calls travel-ban court hearing 'disgraceful' as he says judges are dancing around a law that 'a bad high school student' would understand Austin is named the best place to live in the US - knocking Denver off the top spot - while San Jose comes in third British socialite Tara Palmer-Tomkinson, 45, dies at her London home three months after revealing brain tumor battle - as 'saddened' Prince Charles mourns death of close family friend A 'daily kiss with Prince Charles' and a high profile battle with cocaine: How original IT girl TPT went from a Royally-connected ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 1 hr Say What 63,163
News Senate "sanctuary cities" bill hearing 12 hr huey goins 26
News Japan readies package for Trump to help create ... Tue CANCERSIDASPANDAE... 6
News Lure of land gives way to frustration (Aug '08) Tue lou rivers 137
News Mother of son murdered by illegal immigrant ask... Tue Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
News Sammy Sadler releasing 'In America' country mus... Tue Bitty 14
News Alleged Texas gang member gets 25 years in prison (Nov '11) Tue Charges 7
See all Texas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,975 • Total comments across all topics: 278,689,319

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC