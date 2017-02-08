Retail gasoline prices across Texas hold at $2.09 per gallon
AAA Texas on Thursday reported the nationwide price at the pump declined 2 cents this week to settle at an average $2.26 per gallon. The association survey found El Paso has the most expensive gasoline in Texas this week at an average $2.16 per gallon.
