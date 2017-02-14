There are on the Kansas City Nursing News story from 4 hrs ago, titled Republicans block Dem effort to get Trump's tax returns. In it, Kansas City Nursing News reports that:

House Republicans on Tuesday blocked an attempt by Democrats to use an obscure law to obtain President Donald Trump's tax returns from the IRS. Democrats on the House Ways and Means Committee tried to frame the issue as a matter of national security.

