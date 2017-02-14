Republicans block Dem effort to get Trump's tax returns
House Republicans on Tuesday blocked an attempt by Democrats to use an obscure law to obtain President Donald Trump's tax returns from the IRS. Democrats on the House Ways and Means Committee tried to frame the issue as a matter of national security.
#1
It appears that the Senate TEApublicans, lead by B*tch McConnell,
have more loyalty for Traitor-Trump, AND Russia/Putin, than they do for the United States of America.
This is NOT about "Party" Politics, anymore, THIS is about a possible Traitor, in OUR Presidency, with allegiance to a Country, whose Leader once declared, at a U.N. Meeting, "WE WILL DESTROY YOU"...and had Nuclear Missiles, in Cuba, poised to launch, to do exactly that! AND, Russia would do it, again, if it got half a chance, no matter WHO it's Leader is, MAKE NO MISTAKE ABOUT IT!
B*tch McConnell is old enough to remember the, "Cuban Missile Crisis", and the subsequent " Cold War" that lasted many years.
B*tch McConnell is older than I am, and I remember it like it was yesterday. I was in High School, and every morning when People woke up, they didn't know if they would live through the day, or not. It was like having a guillotine, hanging over your head, and you didn't know when it was going to drop.
My Daddy was a WW2 Veteran, who served in Germany, Italy, North Africa, and France. He worked all his Life for TVA, when he came home...and I had never seen such a worried-look on his face, as he had every evening, when he got home, as he had during the "Cuban-Missile Crisis".
I could tell you more about that time, but I won't...other than I do NOT want my Kids, or any of the younger People in this Country, to have to go through something like that again, because you will ALWAYS remember it, like it was yesterday...mainly because you feel so HELPLESS, because there is NOTHING you can do, except rely on your President to, somehow, save the Nation and everybody in it, from Total Annihilation! JFK DID!!! Do you think Trump would???
To destroy the United States, has the MAIN GOAL of Russia, ever since WW2 ended, even though we, and our Allies, kept Hitler's Nazis from invading Russia, also!
YOU CANNOT TRUST RUSSIA, OR ANY OF IT'S LEADERS...AND YOU CANNOT TRUST DONALD J. TRUMP...PERIOD!!!
"Republicans Block Dem Effort To Get Trump's Tax Returns."
Associated Press | Published: February 14, 2017
Click here:
https://www.stripes.com/news/us/republicans-b...
