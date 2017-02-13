Report: Number of Latinos who voted i...

Report: Number of Latinos who voted in 2016 surged from 2012

15 hrs ago Read more: Valley Morning Star

A state report says the number of Latinos in Texas who went to the polls last year jumped 30 percent from the number in 2012, outpacing the increase in that time for non-Latino voters.

