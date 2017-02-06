Remains confirmed as those of missing Texas college student
Human remains found in a shallow West Texas grave last week have been identified conclusively as those of a missing college student, investigators confirmed Monday. Dental records helped confirm the identity of Zuzu Verk, a 22-year-old Sul Ross State University student from Keller, a Fort Worth suburb, Brewster County Sheriff Ronny Dodson said during a Monday news conference.
