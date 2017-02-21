Portions of Southern Plains face critical wildfire risk
The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma, said Sunday sustained southwesterly winds from 20-30 mph and low humidity are likely from southeastern Colorado, along the border between Texas and New Mexico and in far western Texas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley Morning Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Beto O'Rourke is a Mexico-loving liberal in Tex...
|12 min
|The Real New Resi...
|26
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|7 hr
|Mothra
|63,400
|Sex Offenders Now Have a Civil Rights Website (Apr '07)
|12 hr
|Nobodyspedophile76
|1,027
|The strange (tall) tale of armed border crossers
|Sat
|Dr Reker s Bellhop
|1
|women wrestling
|Sat
|Thats funny
|2
|First look: Osso & Kristalla
|Sat
|MuchPharts
|3
|In border meeting, Sid Miller suggests distance...
|Sat
|Bush Lied People ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC