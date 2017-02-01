Police: Texas sheriff's deputy killed...

Police: Texas sheriff's deputy killed his son then himself

12 hrs ago

Investigators say a Texas sheriff's deputy fatally shot his son before killing himself at the home they shared northwest of Fort Worth. Graham police Chief Tony Widner said in a statement Tuesday that 61-year-old Joseph Parker killed his son, 27-year-old Kensy Parker.

