Police: Texas sheriff's deputy killed his son then himself
Investigators say a Texas sheriff's deputy fatally shot his son before killing himself at the home they shared northwest of Fort Worth. Graham police Chief Tony Widner said in a statement Tuesday that 61-year-old Joseph Parker killed his son, 27-year-old Kensy Parker.
