Police say 12-year-old boy was fatally shot in Arkansas home
Texarkana Police Department spokeswoman Kristi Bennett says officers found the boy suffering from a gunshot wound Saturday afternoon at the home in the city bordering Texas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley Morning Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gov. Abbott promotes his agenda in El Paso
|9 min
|DC Dave
|11
|Can he stop paying for the RING
|55 min
|annaleighanne
|1
|After refusing to watch LGBT diversity video, S...
|1 hr
|Paul
|3
|Psychoanalyzing the President
|2 hr
|Sandra
|21
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|5 hr
|Julia
|63,296
|150 customs agents deployed to Texas border
|11 hr
|Neve r
|6
|Texas man arrested after dragging dog with moto...
|16 hr
|L0LZ
|3
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC