Pay it forward: South Texas Children's Home Ministries Family Counseling

South Texas Children Home Ministries recently opened a counseling office at First Baptist Church of Beeville. Other nearby offices include locations in Corpus Christi, Victoria, Stockdale and a new office in Pleasanton that will open in early February.

