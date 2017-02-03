Pair convicted in Canada in Warren Je...

Pair convicted in Canada in Warren Jeffs polygamy case

Read more: Amarillo.com

A Canadian court has found two people guilty of taking a 13-year-old girl into the United States for a sexual purpose when she married one of the leaders of a polygamous community. British Colombia Supreme Court Justice Paul Pearlman ruled Friday that former husband and wife Brandon Blackmore and Gail Blackmore are guilty of taking the girl across the border in 2004.

