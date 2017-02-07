Officials say 4 killed in 2-vehicle w...

Officials say 4 killed in 2-vehicle wreck in Texas Panhandle

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Valley Morning Star

The Texas Department of Public Safety says the wreck happened around 5 a.m. Tuesday about 2 miles north of Dumas .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley Morning Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mother of son murdered by illegal immigrant ask... 4 min Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
News Senate "sanctuary cities" bill hearing 38 min Well Well 20
News Sammy Sadler releasing 'In America' country mus... 1 hr Bitty 14
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 4 hr OzRitz 63,156
News Alleged Texas gang member gets 25 years in prison (Nov '11) 5 hr Charges 7
News Citizens United lawyer targets Texas campaign f... 9 hr Le Jimbo 3
News Japan readies package for Trump to help create ... 9 hr Russian Ainu 1
See all Texas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. China
  1. Gunman
  2. Syria
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Kanye West
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,387 • Total comments across all topics: 278,649,898

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC