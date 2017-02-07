Officials say 4 killed in 2-vehicle wreck in Texas Panhandle
The Texas Department of Public Safety says the wreck happened around 5 a.m. Tuesday about 2 miles north of Dumas .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley Morning Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mother of son murdered by illegal immigrant ask...
|4 min
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Senate "sanctuary cities" bill hearing
|38 min
|Well Well
|20
|Sammy Sadler releasing 'In America' country mus...
|1 hr
|Bitty
|14
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|4 hr
|OzRitz
|63,156
|Alleged Texas gang member gets 25 years in prison (Nov '11)
|5 hr
|Charges
|7
|Citizens United lawyer targets Texas campaign f...
|9 hr
|Le Jimbo
|3
|Japan readies package for Trump to help create ...
|9 hr
|Russian Ainu
|1
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC