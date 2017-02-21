NPR News Nuggets: A Plea To Texans, E...

NPR News Nuggets: A Plea To Texans, Eat Your Veggies & Chris Christie's Next Move

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: News 88.9 KNPR

Here's a quick roundup of some of the mini-moments you may have missed on this week's Morning Edition. The Texas Legislature never disappoints - especially when it comes to serious Texan matters, like our flag.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News 88.9 KNPR.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Beto O'Rourke is a Mexico-loving liberal in Tex... 20 min The Real New Resi... 28
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 26 min Rshermr 63,403
News Best-selling author gets trolled at high school... 2 hr PushPhartsx 1
News Barbara Pierce Bush Will Be the Keynote Speaker... 3 hr Jim 1
Sex Offenders Now Have a Civil Rights Website (Apr '07) 18 hr Nobodyspedophile76 1,027
News The strange (tall) tale of armed border crossers Sat Dr Reker s Bellhop 1
women wrestling Sat Thats funny 2
See all Texas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Libya
  4. Wall Street
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,404 • Total comments across all topics: 279,183,596

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC