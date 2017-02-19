Norma McCorvey, at center of landmark...

Norma McCorvey, at center of landmark abortion ruling, dies

Read more: Daily Journal

Norma McCorvey, whose legal challenge under the pseudonym "Jane Roe" led to the U.S. Supreme Court's landmark decision that legalized abortion but who later became an outspoken opponent of the procedure, has died. She was 69. McCorvey died on Saturday at an assisted living center in Katy, Texas, said journalist Joshua Prager, who is working on a book about McCorvey and was with her and her family when she died.

