New Mexico AG joins with water users ...

New Mexico AG joins with water users in Rio Grande fight

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Valley Morning Star

Texas and New Mexico are locked in a battle before the U.S. Supreme Court over management of one of the longest rivers in North America and there's no indication the case will be dismissed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley Morning Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Border leaders unite voices in letter to lawmakers 3 hr New sheriff 8
News Red, blue states split over Trump's 'sanctuary ... 7 hr RedPharts 2
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 9 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 63,054
News Texas Governor Deprives Sanctuary County Of $1.... 9 hr GrantPhartz 7
News Transgender mayor finds 'overwhelming' support ... 10 hr Jim 1
Sex Offenders Now Have a Civil Rights Website (Apr '07) 19 hr Victoria 1,024
Election Who's got your vote in the Texas Attorney Gener... (Oct '14) 23 hr student 11
See all Texas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,028 • Total comments across all topics: 278,495,015

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC