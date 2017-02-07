Necessary evil or job creator? Texas ...

Necessary evil or job creator? Texas governor wants to keep the corporate payola comina

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Dallas Morning News

State leaders may complain about corporate welfare, but they're not eager to end it. That's working out pretty well for North Texas, where companies are taking home more than their share of the taxpayer bounty.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Senate "sanctuary cities" bill hearing 1 hr Viva La Raza 17
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 1 hr OzRitz 63,156
News Alleged Texas gang member gets 25 years in prison (Nov '11) 2 hr Charges 7
News Citizens United lawyer targets Texas campaign f... 6 hr Le Jimbo 3
News Japan readies package for Trump to help create ... 6 hr Russian Ainu 1
News Man Arrested After Decomposing Body Found (Sep '07) 22 hr Sammy_lynn 25
News Did Gaga take swipe at Trump? Mon barry 1
See all Texas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. China
  1. Gunman
  2. Syria
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Kanye West
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,205 • Total comments across all topics: 278,644,894

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC