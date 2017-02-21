Nancy Salem, Texas preschool teacher, fired over 'Kill some Jews' tweet

A Texas preschool teacher is out of a job after several anti-Semitic online posts, including a tweet encouraging a friend to "kill some Jews," came to light. Nancy Salem, a member of Students for Justice in Palestine at the University of Texas, Arlington, was fired from The Children's Courtyard in Arlington after administrators were alerted to her anti-Semitic behavior online, the Dallas Morning News reported .

