Nancy Salem, Texas preschool teacher, fired over 'Kill some Jews' tweet
A Texas preschool teacher is out of a job after several anti-Semitic online posts, including a tweet encouraging a friend to "kill some Jews," came to light. Nancy Salem, a member of Students for Justice in Palestine at the University of Texas, Arlington, was fired from The Children's Courtyard in Arlington after administrators were alerted to her anti-Semitic behavior online, the Dallas Morning News reported .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|2 min
|Into The Night
|63,329
|Trump supporters in Texas elated at a tough-on-...
|1 hr
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|1
|Who is Jerry Falwell Jr. and why is he reformin...
|6 hr
|Sattva Virginius
|2
|Beto O'Rourke is a Mexico-loving liberal in Tex...
|19 hr
|American de Juaritos
|1
|Police, Texas vet save puppy from heroin overdo...
|Wed
|TexasPhartxs
|1
|Feds: Someone tried to do some high-end meth sm...
|Wed
|Seymour duck
|3
|Texas hunters who claimed they were shot by 'il...
|Wed
|tomin cali
|1
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC