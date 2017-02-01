Nacogdoches DB Josh Thompson commits ...

Nacogdoches DB Josh Thompson commits to Texas

7 hrs ago

The University of Texas hasn't been on the top of the Big 12 in a while, but numerous East Texans are currently on the Longhorns roster trying to get the program back where it belongs. UT added another piece to that puzzle on Wednesday morning.

