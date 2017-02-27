Missing Texas teen found with registered sex offender she met online
Police in Texas have located a missing 13-year-old girl who was found with a registered sex offender near the New Mexico/Texas border Friday night. After several tips, authorities were brought to Yoakum County, Texas where police found the girl.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WRIC-TV Richmond.
