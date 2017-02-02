Miss Texas honors CTX veterans on Valentine's Day
"We held a conversation, she showed real concern, she wasn't patronizing, she didn't seem phony. So, it was important because most of the old guys really don't like people like that, and she was really nice," veteran Tony Almeida said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSWO.
Comments
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|U.S. House tax committee will not seek Trump ta...
|53 min
|questioner
|5
|Two at large in North Texas drug-ring bust (Mar '07)
|8 hr
|el chapo EFUNE
|54
|Tornado spotted outside Houston
|9 hr
|ClaimPhartss
|2
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|11 hr
|carmino seranni
|63,268
|Trial for man in sexual assault of 2-year-old s...
|12 hr
|JUSTICE
|1
|Mother of son murdered by illegal immigrant ask...
|16 hr
|huntcoyotes
|6
|Homeless? OR undocumented? COME TO SUNNY SAN DI...
|Wed
|Carl
|1
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC