Melbourne plane crash: CEO, lawyer, ex-FBI agent among Americans killed
A chartered plane crashed into an Australian mall, killing all five people on board -- including a trio of notable Texans. The men were among four Americans killed shortly after the plane took off Tuesday from Melbourne's Essendon Airport.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFFT-TV Fort Wayne.
Comments
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gov. Abbott promotes his agenda in El Paso
|23 min
|Nazi Hunter
|15
|Who are you voting for in the Texas Governor race? (Oct '14)
|3 hr
|Myra
|162
|Can he stop paying for the RING
|5 hr
|annaleighanne
|1
|After refusing to watch LGBT diversity video, S...
|6 hr
|Paul
|3
|Psychoanalyzing the President
|7 hr
|Sandra
|21
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|9 hr
|Julia
|63,296
|150 customs agents deployed to Texas border
|16 hr
|Neve r
|6
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC