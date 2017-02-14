Maths teacher who raped girls jailed for nine years

Kim Jong-Un's half-brother 'is assassinated on the orders of the North Korean dictator by two female killers who attacked the playboy from behind with poison at Kuala Lumpur airport' Michael Flynn's conspiracy theory-peddling son tweets that 'the disinformation campaign against my father won' - before swiftly deleting it What did the president know - and when did he know it? Mounting questions in Washington over EXACTLY when Trump knew Flynn lied about Russia Mike Flynn was paid to party with Putin and the acting attorney-general said he was 'vulnerable to blackmail': So what exactly does the Kremlin strongman have on one-time general? Trump focuses on 'illegal leaks' in the wake of Flynn's resignation - but doesn't say if he'll prosecute - as White House buzzes about 'the enemy within' Creature comforts: Texas couple let 2,500lb BUFFALO live in their home, even giving him his own room ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.