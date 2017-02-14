Man initially held on $4 billion bond freed on reduced bond
A murder suspect who had been booked into a Central Texas jail with bond initially set at $4 billion bond has been released after he posted a reduced bond of $151,000. Bell County Justice of the Peace Claudia Brown said Friday that she set the multibillion-dollar bond as a protest to exorbitant bonds, which she said force too many people to remain in jail until trial.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXAN-TV Austin.
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|U.S. House tax committee will not seek Trump ta...
|3 hr
|Glitter940
|5
|Illegal vote
|4 hr
|Stars5435
|4
|Republicans block Dem effort to get Trump's tax...
|4 hr
|Tulip298
|3
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|10 hr
|Larry
|63,258
|Who are you voting for in the Texas Governor race? (Oct '14)
|16 hr
|Myra
|161
|REVEALED: We Just Found Out Who'll Pay for the ...
|18 hr
|Mikey
|2
|In new portrait of Catholic parishes, changing ...
|21 hr
|Gods r Delusions ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC