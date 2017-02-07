Man convicted of helping plot Texas attack to be sentenced
This undated file photo provided by the Maricopa County Sheriff's Department shows Abdul Malik Abdul Kareem. Sentencing is set Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, for the American-born Muslim convert convicted of helping to plot a 2015 attack on a Prophet Muhammad cartoon contest in Texas.
