Lawmaker asks Texas Rangers to investigate Baylor scandal

A Texas lawmaker wants the state's top law enforcement agency to look into Baylor's sexual assault scandal and whether school officials worked to cover up crimes. Rep. Roland Gutierrez, a San Antonio Democrat, called on the Texas Rangers on Monday to probe the nation's largest Baptist school.

