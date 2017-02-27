Lawmaker asks Texas Rangers to investigate Baylor scandal
A Texas lawmaker wants the state's top law enforcement agency to look into Baylor's sexual assault scandal and whether school officials worked to cover up crimes. Rep. Roland Gutierrez, a San Antonio Democrat, called on the Texas Rangers on Monday to probe the nation's largest Baptist school.
