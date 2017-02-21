Judge blocks Texas from cutting Planned Parenthood from Medicaid

A federal judge Tuesday indefinitely blocked Texas officials from ousting Planned Parenthood as a Medicaid health care provider, dealing another blow to Republican-led efforts to enforce stricter abortion-related regulations and policy. The case before Sparks focused on whether a 2015 video, shot by abortion opponents using a hidden camera, offered sufficient evidence of medical and ethical violations at a Planned Parenthood facility in Houston to justify ousting all 30 Planned Parenthood health clinics from Texas Medicaid.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.