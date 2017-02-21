Ivanka Trump hosted lawmakers at White House last week for meeting on ...
Ivanka Trump hosted Republican members of Congress at the White House last week to discuss some of her personal legislative priorities - a childcare tax proposal and paid maternity leave, according to a White House official and a Senate GOP aide. It is unusual for the child of a president - with no formal role in her father's administration - to host a policy meeting with lawmakers inside the West Wing.
