Infant's injuries noted in Texas, dad charged in state

Authorities charged the father of a Baxter County infant with first-degree battery 10 months after a Dallas hospital treated the baby for multiple fractures, Baxter County Sheriff John Montgomery said. Zachary Tyler McCollum, 23, of Royce City, Texas, is being held in the Marion County jail in Yellville in lieu of a $100,000 bond.

