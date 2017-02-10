Infant's injuries noted in Texas, dad charged in state
Authorities charged the father of a Baxter County infant with first-degree battery 10 months after a Dallas hospital treated the baby for multiple fractures, Baxter County Sheriff John Montgomery said. Zachary Tyler McCollum, 23, of Royce City, Texas, is being held in the Marion County jail in Yellville in lieu of a $100,000 bond.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|13 min
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,195
|'Beautiful Wall' a Tough Task Patchy border bar...
|1 hr
|Pope Benedictum
|78
|Lure of land gives way to frustration (Aug '08)
|17 hr
|Sunshine
|138
|Report: Burlington among possible U.S. cities f...
|23 hr
|Wildchild
|1
|Bond for Texas murder suspect set at whopping $...
|Fri
|Jim
|1
|Sammy Sadler releasing 'In America' country mus...
|Thu
|Anonymous
|15
|'Sanctuary cities' ban may let Texas oust elect...
|Feb 9
|Trump is My Pres...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC