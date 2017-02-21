ICE Detainee with Tumor Removed from Texas Hospital: Lawyer
An undocumented woman in need of surgery to remove a brain tumor is being held at a North Texas Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention center, Attorney Chris Hamilton said. She collapsed at the detention center this month after complaining of headaches, nosebleeds and memory loss, according to Hamilton.
