Human remains found may be missing Texas student
Washington breathes a sigh of relief as whirlwind Trump flies out to join First Lady Melania at Mar-a-Lago at the end of another white-knuckle week First daughter fire sale: Downcast Ivanka heads out for the weekend after Nordstrom marks all remaining merchandise down for clearance and empties their stores of her goods Human remains found in a shallow grave may be of Texas student, 22, who went missing in October after going on a date with her boyfriend 100,000 visas were revoked due to Trump travel ban says Justice Department attorney - but State Department says it's closer to 60,000 U.S. Navy destroyer is sent to patrol off the coast of Yemen after Iranian-backed militia's suicide attack on Saudi warship Hear the lost songs of the Holocaust: Researchers find forgotten recordings of tunes that Nazi officers forced prisoners to sing on their way to work camps Man drove three miles to a ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Texas Governor Deprives Sanctuary County Of $1....
|6 min
|Big Tuna
|13
|'Sanctuary cities' bill advances in Texas, desp...
|7 min
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|8
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|Into The Night
|63,096
|In South Texas, fire-ravaged mosque seen as sym...
|7 hr
|Chief pale pole s...
|1
|Legal Definition of "Mexican National" (May '08)
|10 hr
|US Citizen
|122
|Churches, synagogue offer to help Texas mosque ...
|10 hr
|Jim
|1
|Border leaders unite voices in letter to lawmakers
|16 hr
|Fire the bums
|9
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC