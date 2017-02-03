Human remains found may be missing Texas student

Washington breathes a sigh of relief as whirlwind Trump flies out to join First Lady Melania at Mar-a-Lago at the end of another white-knuckle week First daughter fire sale: Downcast Ivanka heads out for the weekend after Nordstrom marks all remaining merchandise down for clearance and empties their stores of her goods Human remains found in a shallow grave may be of Texas student, 22, who went missing in October after going on a date with her boyfriend 100,000 visas were revoked due to Trump travel ban says Justice Department attorney - but State Department says it's closer to 60,000 U.S. Navy destroyer is sent to patrol off the coast of Yemen after Iranian-backed militia's suicide attack on Saudi warship Hear the lost songs of the Holocaust: Researchers find forgotten recordings of tunes that Nazi officers forced prisoners to sing on their way to work camps Man drove three miles to a ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.