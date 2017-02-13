How hollow rhetoric and a broken child welfare system feed Texas' sex-trafficking underworld
Texas leaders have publicly battled sex trafficking for more than a decade, but they've devoted hardly any resources to helping victims. Pimps send their victims to "walk the track" on a stretch of Bissonnet Street in Houston.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Texas Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|11 min
|Into The Night
|63,237
|Lure of land gives way to frustration (Aug '08)
|4 hr
|horizon
|140
|NFL warns Texas over bathroom bill
|8 hr
|discocrisco
|1
|Illegal vote
|21 hr
|tomin cali
|1
|'Beautiful Wall' a Tough Task Patchy border bar...
|Sun
|Dah
|79
|Japan readies package for Trump to help create ...
|Sun
|Ainu
|10
|Feds: Someone tried to do some high-end meth sm...
|Sun
|America First
|1
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC