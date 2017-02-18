Here's how the "bathroom bills" in No...

Here's how the "bathroom bills" in North Carolina and Texas measure up

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Texas Tribune

"We're doing what North Carolina did - we're fighting back," Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said Wednesday at an event hosted by the Family Research Council that also featured North Carolina Lt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Texas Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Psychoanalyzing the President 14 min learnwith 14
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 6 hr Ashley 63,269
News Tejano star Lopez gets 20 years (Nov '06) Fri Dora2222 114
News 'Beautiful Wall' a Tough Task Patchy border bar... Fri Texxy the Selfie Cat 83
News Republicans block Dem effort to get Trump's tax... Fri Canadians Deported 1
News U.S. House tax committee will not seek Trump ta... Thu questioner 5
News Two at large in North Texas drug-ring bust (Mar '07) Feb 16 el chapo EFUNE 54
See all Texas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iran
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,052 • Total comments across all topics: 278,993,972

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC