Greg Abbott blasts NFL for wading into "bathroom bill" debate

19 hrs ago

Gov. Greg Abbott is blasting the NFL for raising the prospect that Texas' so-called "bathroom bill" could impact future events in the state - wading into a debate he has so far mostly steered clear of. "The NFL is walking on thin ice right here," Abbott told conservative radio host Glenn Beck on Tuesday.

