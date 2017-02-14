Greg Abbott blasts NFL for wading into "bathroom bill" debate
Gov. Greg Abbott is blasting the NFL for raising the prospect that Texas' so-called "bathroom bill" could impact future events in the state - wading into a debate he has so far mostly steered clear of. "The NFL is walking on thin ice right here," Abbott told conservative radio host Glenn Beck on Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|6 min
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,267
|Mother of son murdered by illegal immigrant ask...
|1 hr
|Cakez5956
|7
|Homeless? OR undocumented? COME TO SUNNY SAN DI...
|11 hr
|Carl
|1
|San Antonio could have brighter solar future
|16 hr
|Solarman
|1
|Illegal vote
|22 hr
|tomin cali
|3
|Republicans block Dem effort to get Trump's tax...
|Tue
|Pete
|2
|Who are you voting for in the Texas Governor race? (Oct '14)
|Tue
|Myra
|161
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC