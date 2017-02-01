Gorsuch schooled in ways of Washington when his mom led EPA
In this March 3, 1983, file photo, Anne Gorsuch Burford director of the Environmental Protection Agency testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington. The education of Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch in the ways of Washington began long ago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.
Comments
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Border leaders unite voices in letter to lawmakers
|3 hr
|New sheriff
|8
|Red, blue states split over Trump's 'sanctuary ...
|7 hr
|RedPharts
|2
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|9 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,054
|Texas Governor Deprives Sanctuary County Of $1....
|9 hr
|GrantPhartz
|7
|Transgender mayor finds 'overwhelming' support ...
|10 hr
|Jim
|1
|Sex Offenders Now Have a Civil Rights Website (Apr '07)
|19 hr
|Victoria
|1,024
|Who's got your vote in the Texas Attorney Gener... (Oct '14)
|23 hr
|student
|11
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC