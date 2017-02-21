GOP lawmaker invokes Gabby Giffords i...

GOP lawmaker invokes Gabby Giffords in concerns about town hall safety

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: KXLY-TV Spokane

A Texas Republican lawmaker invoked the shooting of former Rep. Gabby Giffords to explain why he is not hosting in-person town halls. "Unfortunately, at this time there are groups from the more violent strains of the leftist ideology, some even being paid, who are preying on public town halls to wreak havoc and threaten public safety.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXLY-TV Spokane.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 2 hr JRB 63,373
News Texas man arrested after dragging dog with moto... 8 hr mean 4
Sex Offenders Now Have a Civil Rights Website (Apr '07) 21 hr Falsely Accused Dad 1,026
News Trump supporters in Texas elated at a tough-on-... Thu ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 1
News Who is Jerry Falwell Jr. and why is he reformin... Thu Sattva Virginius 2
News Beto O'Rourke is a Mexico-loving liberal in Tex... Wed American de Juaritos 1
News Police, Texas vet save puppy from heroin overdo... Feb 22 TexasPhartxs 1
See all Texas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,390 • Total comments across all topics: 279,119,740

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC