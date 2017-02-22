Forecasters say parts of Texas face critical wildfire danger
The Texas A&M Forest Service on Wednesday announced the areas of concern are Abilene, Amarillo, El Paso, Fort Stockton, Lubbock, Midland-Odessa, San Angelo and Wichita Falls. The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center issued an alert describing western portions of Texas as having an extreme threat for wildfires.
