Fire weather watch issued for Texas, Oklahoma Panhandles

Read more: Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued an urgent fire weather watch in effect until Monday afternoon for Potter and Randall Counties as well as the surrounding counties in the Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles. The most critical fire weather conditions are expected to begin around 12 p.m. Central and end around 6 p.m. Central, the NWS advises, even though the warning will continue to be in effect until Monday afternoon.

