Feds Rule Fire That Destroyed Texas M...

Feds Rule Fire That Destroyed Texas Mosque Arson; $30K Reward Offered

Authorities have determined a fire that destroyed a Texas mosque was intentional but stopped short of calling it a bias crime, an official for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms and Explosives said on Wednesday. On Jan. 28, the Victoria Police Department responded to a fire at the mosque just after 2 a.m. when a store clerk at a nearby convenience store noticed heavy smoke coming from the building, according to O.C. Garza, communications director for the city of Victoria.

