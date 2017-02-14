Experts find tumors in some cold-stun...

Experts find tumors in some cold-stunned turtles in Texas

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Fairfield Citizen-News

In this Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017 photo, Texas Sealife Center rehabilitation director weighs a tumor from a green sea turtle after its removal at the Texas Sealife Center in Corpus Christi, Texas. After months of mild weather, temperatures dropped fast and hard on the weekend of Jan. 7, cold-stunning hundreds of sea turtles in Texas waters.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 39 min Prophet Atlantis 63,257
News Republicans block Dem effort to get Trump's tax... 50 min Pete 2
Election Who are you voting for in the Texas Governor race? (Oct '14) 2 hr Myra 161
News U.S. House tax committee will not seek Trump ta... 3 hr Da beans are spilled 4
News REVEALED: We Just Found Out Who'll Pay for the ... 4 hr Mikey 2
News In new portrait of Catholic parishes, changing ... 8 hr Gods r Delusions ... 1
News Lure of land gives way to frustration (Aug '08) 11 hr Waterkeeper 141
See all Texas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Hurricane
  2. Toyota
  3. Iran
  4. Al Franken
  5. Super Bowl
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,437 • Total comments across all topics: 278,868,536

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC