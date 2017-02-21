End of transgender bathroom rule gets conservative praise
By SADIE GURMAN and MARIA DANILOVA, Associated Press WASHINGTON - Conservatives are praising the Trump administration's rollback of public school bathroom requirements for transgender students, saying the move corrects a legal overreach by the Obama administration that is best left for states to decide. Transgender rights advocates, meanwhile, are vowing to overcome a major setback.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Morning Journal.
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|18 min
|Heretic
|63,352
|Sex Offenders Now Have a Civil Rights Website (Apr '07)
|9 hr
|Falsely Accused Dad
|1,026
|Trump supporters in Texas elated at a tough-on-...
|15 hr
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|1
|Who is Jerry Falwell Jr. and why is he reformin...
|19 hr
|Sattva Virginius
|2
|Beto O'Rourke is a Mexico-loving liberal in Tex...
|Wed
|American de Juaritos
|1
|Police, Texas vet save puppy from heroin overdo...
|Wed
|TexasPhartxs
|1
|Feds: Someone tried to do some high-end meth sm...
|Wed
|Seymour duck
|3
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC