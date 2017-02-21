End of transgender bathroom rule gets...

End of transgender bathroom rule gets conservative praise

15 hrs ago

By SADIE GURMAN and MARIA DANILOVA, Associated Press WASHINGTON - Conservatives are praising the Trump administration's rollback of public school bathroom requirements for transgender students, saying the move corrects a legal overreach by the Obama administration that is best left for states to decide. Transgender rights advocates, meanwhile, are vowing to overcome a major setback.

