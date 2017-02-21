EDITORIAL: Texas bullet train should ...

EDITORIAL: Texas bullet train should be shot down

Next Story Prev Story
16 min ago Read more: The Beaumont Enterprise

[...] if this session of the Legislature sees the demise of plans for a bullet train running between Houston and Dallas, don't shed any tears.Many observers also fear that if - when? - the project fails financially, the state will be pressured to subsidize it or take it over.Americans rely more on cars than those places, and passenger train service here has been dormant for decades.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Beaumont Enterprise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Beto O'Rourke is a Mexico-loving liberal in Tex... 2 hr The Real New Resi... 26
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 9 hr Mothra 63,400
Sex Offenders Now Have a Civil Rights Website (Apr '07) 14 hr Nobodyspedophile76 1,027
News The strange (tall) tale of armed border crossers Sat Dr Reker s Bellhop 1
women wrestling Sat Thats funny 2
News First look: Osso & Kristalla Sat MuchPharts 3
News In border meeting, Sid Miller suggests distance... Sat Bush Lied People ... 1
See all Texas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Libya
  4. North Korea
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,401 • Total comments across all topics: 279,179,413

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC