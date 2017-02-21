EDITORIAL: Texas bullet train should be shot down
[...] if this session of the Legislature sees the demise of plans for a bullet train running between Houston and Dallas, don't shed any tears.Many observers also fear that if - when? - the project fails financially, the state will be pressured to subsidize it or take it over.Americans rely more on cars than those places, and passenger train service here has been dormant for decades.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Beaumont Enterprise.
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Beto O'Rourke is a Mexico-loving liberal in Tex...
|2 hr
|The Real New Resi...
|26
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|9 hr
|Mothra
|63,400
|Sex Offenders Now Have a Civil Rights Website (Apr '07)
|14 hr
|Nobodyspedophile76
|1,027
|The strange (tall) tale of armed border crossers
|Sat
|Dr Reker s Bellhop
|1
|women wrestling
|Sat
|Thats funny
|2
|First look: Osso & Kristalla
|Sat
|MuchPharts
|3
|In border meeting, Sid Miller suggests distance...
|Sat
|Bush Lied People ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC