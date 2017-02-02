East Texas prosecutors believe current marijuana policy will stay despite change in Houston
Despite being 2 hours north of Houston where a change in marijuana case policy is changing, East Texas prosecutors believe the current way of handling misdemeanor marijuana cases will stay the same. Yesterday, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced a new policy on handling cases.
