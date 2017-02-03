East Texans take a silent stand for u...

East Texans take a silent stand for unity

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: KSWO

Saturday, on the downtown Tyler square, dozens of demonstrators of all walks of life came together with one message, that we are one. They are hoping to the spread a message of unity, through their silence.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSWO.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 1 min Boom2303 63,129
News Childers dies in hail of bullets 8 hr intrigued_with_go... 1
News Appeals court stays Texas man's execution for 2... 11 hr Jim 1
News 'Sanctuary cities' bill advances in Texas, desp... 13 hr anonymous 16
News Senate "sanctuary cities" bill hearing 20 hr butters_ 3
News Cheers and Jeers 20 hr Anne White 1
News Is the solution to pan-Arabism simply to rethin... Sat Dawn of Reality 2
See all Texas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,675 • Total comments across all topics: 278,573,701

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC