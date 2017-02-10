Don't mess with Texas' bathrooms

Don't mess with Texas' bathrooms

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: MySanAntonio.com

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and Sen. Lois Kolkhorst introduced Senate Bill 6, known as the Texas Privacy Act.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 11 min OzRitz 63,216
News 'Beautiful Wall' a Tough Task Patchy border bar... 50 min Dah 79
News Japan readies package for Trump to help create ... 2 hr Ainu 10
News Feds: Someone tried to do some high-end meth sm... 3 hr America First 1
News With illegal immigration arrests down, does Tex... (Oct '08) 3 hr America First 180
News Democrats use only tactic, delay, to turn confi... 7 hr tomin cali 1
News Alternative energy fact: Texas and other red st... 15 hr Solarman 1
See all Texas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. North Korea
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Earthquake
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,370 • Total comments across all topics: 278,798,410

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC