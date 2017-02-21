Dallas County man sentenced for East ...

Dallas County man sentenced for East Texas bank robberies, carjacking

A 25-year-old Lancaster, Texas man has been sentenced to federal prison for violent crimes in the Eastern District of Texas, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Britt Featherston today. LaQuaylan Wesley Patterson pleaded guilty on Aug. 23, 2016 to committing two armed bank robberies and a related car-jacking.

