Dallas County man sentenced for East Texas bank robberies, carjacking
A 25-year-old Lancaster, Texas man has been sentenced to federal prison for violent crimes in the Eastern District of Texas, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Britt Featherston today. LaQuaylan Wesley Patterson pleaded guilty on Aug. 23, 2016 to committing two armed bank robberies and a related car-jacking.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSWO.
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|2 min
|Into The Night
|63,329
|Trump supporters in Texas elated at a tough-on-...
|1 hr
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|1
|Who is Jerry Falwell Jr. and why is he reformin...
|6 hr
|Sattva Virginius
|2
|Beto O'Rourke is a Mexico-loving liberal in Tex...
|19 hr
|American de Juaritos
|1
|Police, Texas vet save puppy from heroin overdo...
|Wed
|TexasPhartxs
|1
|Feds: Someone tried to do some high-end meth sm...
|Wed
|Seymour duck
|3
|Texas hunters who claimed they were shot by 'il...
|Wed
|tomin cali
|1
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC