Contentious union dues bill heads to ...

Contentious union dues bill heads to full Texas Senate

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: KXAN-TV Austin

A hotly debated bill barring voluntary payroll deductions of union dues from state employee paychecks is going to the full Texas Senate. Republican Sen. Joan Huffman heads the powerful State Affairs Committee, which approved 6-2 her proposal Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXAN-TV Austin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Beautiful Wall' a Tough Task Patchy border bar... 37 min Pope Ben Out To P... 82
News Republicans block Dem effort to get Trump's tax... 12 hr Canadians Deported 1
News U.S. House tax committee will not seek Trump ta... 23 hr questioner 5
News Two at large in North Texas drug-ring bust (Mar '07) Thu el chapo EFUNE 54
News Tornado spotted outside Houston Thu ClaimPhartss 2
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) Thu carmino seranni 63,268
News Trial for man in sexual assault of 2-year-old s... Thu JUSTICE 1
See all Texas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Syria
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,849 • Total comments across all topics: 278,951,766

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC