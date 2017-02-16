Contentious union dues bill heads to full Texas Senate
A hotly debated bill barring voluntary payroll deductions of union dues from state employee paychecks is going to the full Texas Senate. Republican Sen. Joan Huffman heads the powerful State Affairs Committee, which approved 6-2 her proposal Thursday.
