Condemned killer in San Antonio robbery set to die May 24
A 35-year-old San Antonio man on death row for a fatal shooting during a robbery more than 13 years ago has been set to die.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley Morning Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|9 hr
|rshermr
|63,417
|Dennis Quaid show coming to Amazon
|11 hr
|ShowPhartt
|1
|women wrestling
|18 hr
|kyman
|3
|Justice Department rescinds opposition to key p...
|Mon
|USA becoming Grea...
|1
|Latinos Won't Turn Texas Blue Anytime Soon
|Mon
|Buddy Baker
|2
|Beto O'Rourke is a Mexico-loving liberal in Tex...
|Mon
|DC Dave
|29
|Best-selling author gets trolled at high school...
|Mon
|PushPhartsx
|1
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC